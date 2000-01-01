Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:19 AM   #1
Malechai
Generation 1
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 68
Studio Series 86 Hotrod youtube review
Heres the link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ITm17xfMQU

but wow! I was excited for this before but now its off the charts. This is one amazing figure.
Malechai is online now
Old Today, 11:52 AM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,001
Re: Studio Series 86 Hotrod youtube review
Quote:
Originally Posted by Malechai View Post
Heres the link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ITm17xfMQU

but wow! I was excited for this before but now its off the charts. This is one amazing figure.
I like how then incorporated the visor, was worried it was a clip on piece that would break over time.
Yonoid is offline
