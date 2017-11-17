Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Tons Of Transformers: Robots In Disguise Character Art Revealed


Very much like how it happened for Transformers: Prime following the conclusion of the show, artists involved with Transformers: Robots In Disguise have started to share the art they’ve created for RID. Our first batch of images comes from the show’s Lead Character Designer himself.*Walter Gatus is sharing quite a lot of both used and unused characters/vehicles for the show. Some of the known characters include Steeljaw, Jazz, Micronus Prime, Starscream, Soundwave and lots and lots of Minicons. Jose Lopez is also sharing some of the work he did, including a blue Sideswipe concept which did not made &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Tons Of Transformers: Robots In Disguise Character Art Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



