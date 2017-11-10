Via sources like*bloomberg.com,
we can inform that it seems that*Mattel Refused Hasbro’s Latest Acquisition Approach. We had informed previously that Hasbro was in merger talks with Mattel
which would result in that could have created the largest U.S. toymaker. Once again undisclosed sources report that this merge won't happen anytime soon. Mattel would have refused the proposal due to a low offer from Hasbro. "Mattel Inc. slipped in late trading on a report that it rebuffed a takeover approach from rival Hasbro Inc., spurning a deal that could have created the largest U.S. toymaker. Mattel informed Hasbro that the
