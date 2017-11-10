Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mattel Refuses Hasbro?s Latest Acquisition Approach


Via sources like*bloomberg.com,*cnbc.com*and*reuters.com we can inform that it seems that*Mattel Refused Hasbro’s Latest Acquisition Approach. We had informed previously that Hasbro was in merger talks with Mattel*which would result in that could have created the largest U.S. toymaker. Once again*undisclosed sources report*that this merge won’t happen anytime soon. Mattel would have refused the proposal due to a low offer from Hasbro. “Mattel Inc. slipped in late trading on a report that it rebuffed a takeover approach from rival Hasbro Inc., spurning a deal that could have created the largest U.S. toymaker. Mattel informed Hasbro that the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mattel Refuses Hasbro’s Latest Acquisition Approach appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



