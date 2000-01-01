Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:10 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,058
Removing TR Galvatron's mask advice
I've looked around a bit and all anybody seems to have done is cut it off. Is there no way to remove it without cutting?

I just ordered the Reprolabels set that comes with a new helmet, and if possible I'd like to remove the flip up mask, but I'd rather not permanently alter the figure.
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
