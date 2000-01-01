Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,058

Removing TR Galvatron's mask advice I've looked around a bit and all anybody seems to have done is cut it off. Is there no way to remove it without cutting?



I just ordered the Reprolabels set that comes with a new helmet, and if possible I'd like to remove the flip up mask, but I'd rather not permanently alter the figure.





