Top 10 Most Beloved Transformers Characters



https://youtu.be/HXrgrHZvw5g With hundreds of votes cast and counted, here are the Top 10 Most Beloved Transformers Characters. It should be noted that beloved means held closely to the heart and, as the votes will show, that doesn't necessarily mean the most heroic or honorable. Voted came from all across the continuities and covered the good, bad and ugly.