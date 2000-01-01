Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Battle Across Time: Skywarp and Sideswipe Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:18 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,993
Battle Across Time: Skywarp and Sideswipe Review
Transformers Battle Across Time brings unlikely dups together, like Maximal Skywarp and Sideswipe/ Both are based on pretty good molds, so they should make a pretty good set!

https://youtu.be/bjNRtscEA-w
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara 1984 Dinobots Snarl original Vintage used lose joins
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Jazz Action Figure Brand New
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Megatron Action Figure Brand New
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas Action Figure New
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Transformers
Tomy Tribots MIS-L transformer Gobot Vintage Japan
Transformers
Vintage Original Transformers G1 Sludge Dinobots Figure Parts LOT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.