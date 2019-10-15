Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Hallmark Fluffballs Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*engledogg*for giving us the heads up of new*Hallmark Fluffballs Transformers Optimus Prime &#38; Bumblebee spotted at US Retail. These fun ornaments were found in*the greeting card area of*Giant Eagle supermarket in*Pennsylvania. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are available for $5.99. Great for gift or decoration for the upcoming Christmas. &#160;

The post Hallmark Fluffballs Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



