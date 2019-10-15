Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,614

Hallmark Fluffballs Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*engledogg*for giving us the heads up of new*Hallmark Fluffballs Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee spotted at US Retail. These fun ornaments were found in*the greeting card area of*Giant Eagle supermarket in*Pennsylvania. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are available for $5.99. Great for gift or decoration for the upcoming Christmas.



