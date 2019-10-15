Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,614

Third Party company Shockwave Lab, via their Weibo account, images of their new SL-61 Upgrade Kit For Generations Selects Star Convoy. This new upgrade kits brings you a LED Matrix (work just by pressing it in the chest) and fillers for the legs. A very nice detail for your display and photography. We still don't have any concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab accessories are usually available online shortly after they show colored images. Check all the images after the jump, and let us know your impressions on this upgrade kit on the 2005 Boards!





