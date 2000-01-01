Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 08:35 PM   #1
Longshot
I never thought I would see this...
https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product...12293743.aspx?
Old Yesterday, 08:44 PM   #2
Tonestar
Re: I never thought I would see this...
I noticed that a couple of months ago that their website now offers all kinds of action figures and collectables. In the U.S., their stores now carry action figures, POP Vinyls, collectables and more. It's all to compete for our money. EB Games figured that out too.
Old Yesterday, 09:03 PM   #3
predahank
Re: I never thought I would see this...
It says sold by a3u so I guess it's more like a 3rd party selling through bestbuy sorta like how Amazon does
Old Yesterday, 09:06 PM   #4
Scowly Prowl
Re: I never thought I would see this...
BB has had a marketplace presence for a while now, but this is the first time I've seen it with toys; previously, it was mostly consumer electronics and gadgets. I guess it's a logical extension.
Old Yesterday, 09:27 PM   #5
Soundwaves
Re: I never thought I would see this...
Best buy is actively trying to compete with amazon. We've listed a lot of product with them recently and are in the tools and building supplies industry...

So our stuff is listed on their website but they don't actually buy or hold any inventory. They get an order, then send it to us and we fulfill it and ship it.
Old Today, 12:45 AM   #6
MapleMegatron
Re: I never thought I would see this...
But its not best buy selling it so nothing really odd or off here.
Old Today, 10:07 AM   #7
xueyue2
Re: I never thought I would see this...
It's still very odd... Is there any difference buying from here than directly buying from A3U?
Old Today, 10:21 AM   #8
wervenom
Re: I never thought I would see this...
I wouldn't think so. I noticed this trend a few months ago but I'm sure it has been around for longer than that. About 3 months ago I tried to find TLK Hot Rod for my son on walmart.com and when the search results came up it had an MP Hot Rod coin being sold by someone else through the site
