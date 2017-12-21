You want more Power of the Primes toy releases at retail
? We’ve got your fix tonight with great news for our fellow fans in the Philippines as TFW2005 member Ikkad reports the arrival of Leader, Voyager and Deluxe Class Wave 1 figures at Toys R Us Robinsons Galleria and Toy Kingdom SM Megamall.*The Prime Masters and Legends were not present at the launch. Feast your optics on the photo proof after the jump courtesy of Ryan Savlidar (Cybertron Philippines) and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 1 Out at Retail in the Philippines
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...