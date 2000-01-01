12-21-2017, 08:47 PM #1 79transam Machine War Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 208 How do we really know the size of the markets for TF? I have seen it said that certain demographics are the majority of a market for MP or MP scale, but how do we really know? I have looked but never been able to find production run counts or sales counts for any demographic at all.



I would like to learn the truth about how much of the market share is held by North America, and by Europe, Japan, China ect...



I feel like knowing this would perhaps give me a better understanding about pricing and why some companies are so differently priced from one another. 12-21-2017, 09:39 PM #2 Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,652 Re: How do we really know the size of the markets for TF? We don't.



As is discussed every time this topic comes up, toy companies aren't exactly hardcore on the collection and presentation of such data.



No actual conclusions can be drawn, only conjecture.



I'm sure the companies would find it ridiculous that their customers even care __________________

Nocturn's Most Wanted:

BW Terragator

BW TM2 Sonar

Optimal Optimus (Complete)

ROTF Bludgeon

ROTF Brawn

AOE Snarl

AOE Slog 12-21-2017, 09:50 PM #3 Tekkamanraiden G1 Original Join Date: Feb 2009 Location: London, ON Posts: 3,951 Re: How do we really know the size of the markets for TF? We don't and they're not going to tell us.



I suppose if one had enough shares in a respective companies stock you might be privy to some market info.

Incoming :

Looking For : DX9 Hulkie, MP11 Ghost Starscream

Waiting For : DX9 Dinobots



Feedback __________________: DX9 Hulkie, MP11 Ghost Starscream: DX9 DinobotsFeedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772 12-21-2017, 11:00 PM #4 Scowly Prowl Calculating variables... Join Date: Sep 2017 Location: That's a good question. Posts: 55 Re: How do we really know the size of the markets for TF? I think you'd only really know if you were in marketing in the respective toy departments. Think about this - the only people who know for sure who are buying the goods are the retailers. When you buy a good, do you ever divulge your age? Gender? Employment? Unless you divulge it to the retailer, or to the means by which you pay for the good, who will know? Yesterday, 12:17 AM #5 79transam Machine War Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 208 Re: How do we really know the size of the markets for TF? I just find it odd because I can look up every Corvette ever produced, find out how many were sold in Canada, the US ect. You can correlate these numbers with wages and respective economies at the time, and even see the list prices.

I guess it makes sense to keep trade secrets though in competitive markets without much in the way of product originality.

Still, it's always coming up that people assert one market is bigger than another and it makes me want to know the truth Today, 12:36 AM #6 chaingunsofdoom Wrecker Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 1,652 Re: How do we really know the size of the markets for TF?



http://investor.hasbro.com/financials.cfm



So while TFs are one of their Big 7 brands, they are either grouped with other big brands using percents or into categories like Boys and then added together in there with things like Star Wars and Marvel Legends (a title which seems to be going away for FY2017).



A Hasbro investor wouldn't care if they sold 1 MP or 100K as long as the numbers make the company money. Hasbro is a public company. But they don't overshare data and usually deal in hard financial numbers while using percentages for their quarterly or annual reports:So while TFs are one of their Big 7 brands, they are either grouped with other big brands using percents or into categories like Boys and then added together in there with things like Star Wars and Marvel Legends (a title which seems to be going away for FY2017).A Hasbro investor wouldn't care if they sold 1 MP or 100K as long as the numbers make the company money. Today, 12:37 AM #7 MilanX3 Energon Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 840 Re: How do we really know the size of the markets for TF? Yes, as one of the main industries for employment those larger industries that really keep whole regions employed like autos have more data as they base national policy decisions on those numbers, and it effects the employees and communities as well as the company producing them.



For the toy industry, there are likely general numbers out there for market research..but for specifics there are people who make their career out of producing those numbers and consulting companies like Hasbro...or they work internally in conjunction with their logistics and other departments...often they would not want their competitors knowing their sales strategy nor will they release specific product marketing info as its premium information that keeps many people's careers afloat.



If you want to access market information that is released for general research, local business associations often have access to libraries or where to find such information. You can also contact Hasbro in the countries yr interested in and see if they will give u some info or direct u where to find it...its what many marketing students do for their projects. There are also industry magazines that might direct u to the best info available...they might even have numbers in Japan and HK on such products as toy production is more of a mainstream industry in certain parts of the world. I am almost certain there is good research out there on toy production in Hong Kong and Macau over time as they produced much of the toys during the 80s boom.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

