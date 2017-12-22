Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Commercial


The official Transformers Facebook Fan Page has shared a new Transformers: Power Of The Primes Commercial. The 15-second video was shared to announce that the POTP figures are available on Amazon.com and it features Micronus Prime (and his ability to increase strength), Jazz and Starscream. The video has got some nice CGI for the characters too.

The post Transformers: Power Of The Primes Commercial appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



