The official*Transformers Facebook Fan Page
*has shared a new*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Commercial. The 15-second video was shared to announce that the POTP figures are available on Amazon.com
and it features Micronus Prime (and his ability to increase strength), Jazz and Starscream. The video has got some nice CGI for the characters too.
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Commercial
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
