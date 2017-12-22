Thanks to Twitter user*????
*we have some great in-hand images of*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-15 / 16-E Cassettebot VS Cassettetron Set for your viewing pleasure. This is a Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive
*which contains*Stripes, Enemy,*Wing Thing*and Nighstalker. All figures based on the cassettes included with the Takara Encore Soundblaster and Twincast reissues. While three of them are clear retools or repaints of previous MP Ravage, Rumble/Frenzy and Ratbat molds, Nightstalker is a complete new mold which is easy to recognize as G1 Steeljaw. We hope to see a proper Masterpiece release of Steeljaw (or even Blaster) in » Continue Reading.
