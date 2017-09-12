Actor and stunt performer Rory Markham has shared an image to his Instagram account
*showing his*Bumblebee: The Movie – Movie Wrap Gift he has received. Rory has informed us his participation on the Bumblebee movie before
*and now we can see what he received from the movie’s crew as a nice detail for his time on the movie. He received a cap with Bumblebee’s face in the front, a promotional black thermo and what seems to be a* long-sleeve shirt with yellow logos. Bumblebee: The Movie is coming next year and be sure to get back for more information about » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee: The Movie – Movie Wrap Gift
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...