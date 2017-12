Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,439

Transformers Video Games Delisted From Steam And PSN



We have some bad news for Transformers fans who enjoy the recent video games of the franchise since all Transformers Video Games Were Delisted From Steam And PSN. An article on*



We have some bad news for Transformers fans who enjoy the recent video games of the franchise since all Transformers Video Games Were Delisted From Steam And PSN. An article on* destructoid.com *lets us know that Activision's Transformers games like War for Cybertron, Fall of Cybertron, Rise of the Dark Spark, and Devastation are no longer available for digital purchase (nor the DLC) on Steam and Playstation Network anymore but they are still available on Xbox Live. These digital versions were a good alternative for fans who couldn't grab these games before. If you already own the games you can still

