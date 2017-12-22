Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 03:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,439
The Chosen Prime Newsletter for December 22, 2017
TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Greetings and happy holidays from The Chosen Prime! Welcome to week five of our*2017 Holiday Sale! This year, in addition to sale prices on specific items, we are giving an instant discount on ALL in stock items by applying the Rewards Points up front!* We also have a number of new arrivals and pre-orders available this week, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter for December 22, 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
