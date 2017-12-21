Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,439
Power of The Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Found at US Retail


Generations fans get ready! The last two figures of Power of The Primes Wave 1 have been found at US Retail. 2005 Board member Moonstreakr reports finding the Evolution series Leader Class Rodimus Prime and Optimus Prime at his local Target in Duarte, California. These two figures come with deluxe sized figures of Hot Rod and Orion Pax that can combine with their trailers to “evolve” into the larger heroes Rodimus Prime and Optimus Prime respectively. Finding new Transformers in your area? Share with your fellow fans in our sightings thread or click the title bar to check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of The Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 01:58 AM   #2
Yonoid
Alternator
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 974
Re: Power of The Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Found at US Retail
wasnt planning on optimus but he actually looks pretty good
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
