Generations fans get ready! The last two figures of Power of The Primes Wave 1 have been found at US Retail. 2005 Board member Moonstreakr reports finding the Evolution series Leader Class Rodimus Prime
and Optimus Prime
at his local Target in Duarte, California. These two figures come with deluxe sized figures of Hot Rod and Orion Pax that can combine with their trailers to “evolve” into the larger heroes Rodimus Prime and Optimus Prime respectively. Finding new Transformers in your area? Share with your fellow fans in our sightings thread or click the title bar to check » Continue Reading.
