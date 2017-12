GotBot Robot Master Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 749

Power of the Primes Slash Review - small and new, but impressive

https://youtu.be/qcgEtJm04w8 Transformers Power of the Primes Slash might be a completely new addition to the team, and she might not be as large as her deluxe AoE counterpart - but she just might be excellent anyway, with nice paint, effective articulation and an easy conversion method!