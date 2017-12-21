Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
12-21-2017
Super_Megatron
TFW2005?s Robots in Disguise Bludgeon Gallery


We’re back with a new gallery update for you, and we’re taking a break from the Transformers Generations line to bring you a look at a recent release in the Robots in Disguise (2015-17) line. Making an appearance in the line’s final assortment is the legendary Decepticon Master of Metalikato himself,*Bludgeon! Bludgeon is an extensive reworking of the earlier Megatronus figure, with the majority of the robot’s upper body reworked, including new arms, a new chest, and a new head. While he shares this tooling with Blastwave, who was released first, I think we all know that actually it &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Robots in Disguise Bludgeon Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



