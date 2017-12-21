Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,439

Transformers VS The Visionaries Issue 1 Preview



IDW have released a preview of the upcoming Transformers VS Visionaries #1. The five issue miniseries will introduce the Knights of the Magical Light, the Visionaries, into IDW’s Hasbroverse. For those following the story arcs, this carries on from the ending of First Strike, with this new take on the Visionaries somehow ending up on Cybertron and immediately starting off with frosty relations. You can check out the first three pages of the new comic crossover series attached to this post.



