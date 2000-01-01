Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for MPM4 Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 12-21-2017, 12:22 PM   #1
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
UltraMarknus's Ebay Auctions
UltraMarknus's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,119
Looking for MPM4 Optimus Prime
Looking for one MIB...MISB...mint loose...complete. Let me know!!
__________________

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus
UltraMarknus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-21-2017, 12:38 PM   #2
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
PrimeCron's Ebay Auctions
PrimeCron's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,947
Re: Looking for MPM4 Optimus Prime
Quote:
Originally Posted by UltraMarknus View Post
Looking for one MIB...MISB...mint loose...complete. Let me know!!
alternatorfan has/had one for sale!! Good Luck!!
__________________
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
PrimeCron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Galaxy Force First Gunner (Cybertron Red Alert)
Transformers
SCORPONOK Transformers G1 ORIGINAL 1987 Headmaster Decepticon Base 99% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE AD 32 Movie Advance Deluxe Stinger MOSC
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.