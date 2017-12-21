Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #15 Cover A and Retailer Incentive Cover in our forums. Popular artist Kei Zama tweeted
*his cover A art, line art and pencils featuring Optimus Prime, Windblade and Mistress Of Flame who are facing a mysterious and menacing giant eye over them. The Retailer Incentive Cover comes from artist*Brendan Cahill*and surfaced via Previews World
*and we can see a fight between Optimus and Megatron where Megatron is getting a free left punch on his face. You can see the mirrored images after the jump and then sound » Continue Reading.
