12-21-2017
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,439
Cybertron Satellite The Last Knight Metallic File Campaign


It seems Japan is still bringing more special items and promotions for The Last Knight. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Gaokaiser, we can report the*Cybertron Satellite The Last Knight Metallic File Campaign. According to Takara Tomy Website, if you buy*more than 2000 Yen (17.64*US Dollars) in The Last Knight products until December 25,* you could get a nice Transformers Themed Clear Metallic File featuring Optimus Prime and a collage of all Autobots and Decepticons from the movie.*As usual in Japan, these items tend to be very popular and usually don’t last very much. You can check the mirrored images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cybertron Satellite The Last Knight Metallic File Campaign appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



