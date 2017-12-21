It seems Japan is still bringing more special items and promotions for The Last Knight. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Gaokaiser, we can report the*Cybertron Satellite The Last Knight Metallic File Campaign. According to Takara Tomy Website
, if you buy*more than 2000 Yen (17.64*US Dollars) in The Last Knight products until December 25,* you could get a nice Transformers Themed Clear Metallic File featuring Optimus Prime and a collage of all Autobots and Decepticons from the movie.*As usual in Japan, these items tend to be very popular and usually don’t last very much. You can check the mirrored images after » Continue Reading.
