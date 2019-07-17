|
Transformers War For Cybertron Rain Makers Out at US Retail.
Following up on the price reveal
of the Rainmakers set, TFW2005 user Fast Draw found the set at his local Target in Massachusetts. The multipack consisting of Acid Storm, Ion Storm, and Nova Storm retails for $79.99 and the DPCI is 087-16-9185. As of now there is not a street date set up so once your Target gets them, they should be available to purchase. Good luck hunting them!
