Today, 10:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,106
Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 8th


TFW2005 boards member D-Drive has updated us with next week’s shipping list. Check out what’s in stores for comic readers below! TRANSFORMERS ANNUAL 2017 #1 (also shipping subscription cover) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Priscilla Tramontano GHOST STORIES! Optimus Prime returns to Cybertron-only to be confronted by his rival for the Matrix, Pyra Magna! As Pyra’s origin-before she was part of Victorion-is finally revealed, Optimus relives his own past-the first time he met Bumblebee! REVOLUTION TRANSFORMERS TP (W) Mairghread Scott &#38; Various (A) Andrew Griffith &#38; Various (CA) Marcelo Matere The Revolution continues in The Transformers! Thundercracker and Buster save the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 8th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



