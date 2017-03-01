Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,106

Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 8th



TFW2005 boards member D-Drive has updated us with next week's shipping list. Check out what's in stores for comic readers below! TRANSFORMERS ANNUAL 2017 #1 (also shipping subscription cover) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Priscilla Tramontano GHOST STORIES! Optimus Prime returns to Cybertron-only to be confronted by his rival for the Matrix, Pyra Magna! As Pyra's origin-before she was part of Victorion-is finally revealed, Optimus relives his own past-the first time he met Bumblebee! REVOLUTION TRANSFORMERS TP (W) Mairghread Scott & Various (A) Andrew Griffith & Various (CA) Marcelo Matere The Revolution continues in The Transformers! Thundercracker and Buster save the

