|
Masterpiece transformer collection for sale
All masterpiece transformers are in good condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.
Located in northern Toronto, can meet in GTA or ship anywhere in Canada
Will sell everything for $800 [Bulk deal only]
Masterpiece
MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $80
- Comes out of original packaging (plastic box)
MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $90
MP-10 Optimus Prime (Takara) - $200
MP-11 Starscream (Takara) - $180
MP-13 Soundwave (Takara) - $150
- Missing the upper part of one single finger
MP-21 Bumble Bee (Takara) - $70
MP-28 Hot Rod (Takara) - $90
MP-29 Shockwave (Takara) - $160