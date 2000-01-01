Today, 09:18 PM #1 NDefer Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2016 Location: Toronto, ON Posts: 47 Masterpiece transformer collection for sale All masterpiece transformers are in good condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.



Located in northern Toronto, can meet in GTA or ship anywhere in Canada



Will sell everything for $800 [Bulk deal only]



Masterpiece



MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $80

- Comes out of original packaging (plastic box)



MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $90



MP-10 Optimus Prime (Takara) - $200



MP-11 Starscream (Takara) - $180



MP-13 Soundwave (Takara) - $150

- Missing the upper part of one single finger



MP-21 Bumble Bee (Takara) - $70



MP-28 Hot Rod (Takara) - $90



MP-29 Shockwave (Takara) - $160

