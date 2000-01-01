Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:18 PM   #1
NDefer
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Toronto, ON
Posts: 47
Masterpiece transformer collection for sale
All masterpiece transformers are in good condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.

Located in northern Toronto, can meet in GTA or ship anywhere in Canada

Will sell everything for $800 [Bulk deal only]

Masterpiece

MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $80
- Comes out of original packaging (plastic box)

MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $90

MP-10 Optimus Prime (Takara) - $200

MP-11 Starscream (Takara) - $180

MP-13 Soundwave (Takara) - $150
- Missing the upper part of one single finger

MP-21 Bumble Bee (Takara) - $70

MP-28 Hot Rod (Takara) - $90

MP-29 Shockwave (Takara) - $160
