Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-25 Incertus (G1 Groove) Images
*we can share for your new color images of the upcoming Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-25 Incertus (G1 Groove). Incertus is a Masterpiece scale rendition of G1 Groove and it’s part of the new Ocular Max Maximas Pro/Defensor combiner. We have a very nice cartoon-accurate design which does not require any additional parts to become part of the Combiner form. To top it all, we also have a brief view of Navigant/Streetwise robot mode. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check all the mirrored images after » Continue Reading.
