Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,363

Transformers Toys ? Late 2022 Releases



As we work our way to Legacy Evolution and Rise of the Beasts in 2023, we’re taking a look at some late year 2022 drops.* I’m a bit strapped for time so I was unable to dig in and do full galleries for any of these – or for pretty much anything this year except a select few.* However the fine folks at Hasbro PR sent through a care package with some recent stuff and I felt the need to crack those boxes and play around a bit.** Read on to check out just a few shots of : Studio



The post







More... As we work our way to Legacy Evolution and Rise of the Beasts in 2023, we’re taking a look at some late year 2022 drops.* I’m a bit strapped for time so I was unable to dig in and do full galleries for any of these – or for pretty much anything this year except a select few.* However the fine folks at Hasbro PR sent through a care package with some recent stuff and I felt the need to crack those boxes and play around a bit.** Read on to check out just a few shots of : Studio » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Toys – Late 2022 Releases appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________