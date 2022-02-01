|
|
Today, 09:14 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Toronto, Ontario
|
Thonor
I recently had the pleasure to complete a transaction with this member - great communication - quick payment and even confirmed to have received the figure! Thank you very much for the transaction and enjoy!
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:32 AM.