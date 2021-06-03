Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Issue #3 iTunes Prev


King Sombra commands that we update our June solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3, due in shops next week and ready for your discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Meanwhile, Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



