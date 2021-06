Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,694

IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Issue #3 iTunes Prev



King Sombra commands that we update our June solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3, due in shops next week and ready for your discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Meanwhile, Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce



The post







More... King Sombra commands that we update our June solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #3, due in shops next week and ready for your discussion on the 2005 boards! Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Meanwhile, Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)The post IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca