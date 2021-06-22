|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 603 Now Online
While this Fan First Friday podcast touches on multiple topics Transformers and beyond, it will also teach you why a deckbuilding game is not a trading card game. Timelagged to save you all from Aarons expensive dice temptations! You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 603 May 22 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 603 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca