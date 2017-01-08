USA Today has compiled a*list
*of 2017’s must-see films, which includes the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight. Alongside the film’s inclusion, there is also a new still image*which shows Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Vivian (Laura Haddock) looking ahead at something in an environment that resembles Lockdown’s ship in Age of Extinction. The article states that Cade teams up with Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins) and includes a short interview with Wahlberg. “Its really smart and different,” he said.* Wahlberg went on to say that there was definitely a lot of action he had to deal with while filming the movie. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Still Image
