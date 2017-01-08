Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,777
Transformers: The Last Knight Still Image


USA Today has compiled a*list*of 2017’s must-see films, which includes the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight. Alongside the film’s inclusion, there is also a new still image*which shows Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Vivian (Laura Haddock) looking ahead at something in an environment that resembles Lockdown’s ship in Age of Extinction. The article states that Cade teams up with Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins) and includes a short interview with Wahlberg. “Its really smart and different,” he said.* Wahlberg went on to say that there was definitely a lot of action he had to deal with while filming the movie. &#187; Continue Reading.

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
