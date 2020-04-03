Transformers Earthrise Target Exclusive Thundercracker & Skywarp 2-pack And Deceptico
The official Transformers Instagram and Facebook surprised us with the reveal of new*Transformers Earthrise Target Exclusive Thundercracker &amp; Skywarp 2-pack And Decepticon Clones. According to the information shared, these packs will be available this summer exclusively at Target stores in the US. Check out the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!  
