Generations Selects Lobclaw (Nautilator) & Kraken (Seawing) Additional In-Hand Images



2005 Boards member*grindcore138 treated us with some new*Generations Selects Lobclaw (Nautilator) and Kraken (Seawing) additional in-Hand images and some shots with previously released Seacons Turtler (Snaptrap) and Gulf (Skalor). We have not only group images but a combined pic with all the available Seacons in King Poseidon/Piranacon (using Titans Return Rippersnapper as one leg). Only two more Seacons to complete the combiner. Check out all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



