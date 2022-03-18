Make way for a PREVIEWSworld drop of additional covers images for a Transformers title scheduled to arrive in June
: Last Bot Standing #2, A by Nick Roche, RI by E.J. Su After ages of isolation, the Last Bot meets with the Visitors, the last straggling survivors of a dying race and the greatest threat Donnokt’s ever seen. How will the locals react, to not only mysterious Visitors from the stars but also a robot in disguise in their midst? Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this artwork!  
