Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise And Netflix?s War For Cybertron New Listings For N
Takara Tomy Mall have just updated new listings for*Transformers Earthrise And Netflix’s War For Cybertron figures scheduled for release in November 2020. ER-09 Arcee
*–*3080 Yen ($28.21 approximately) ER-10 Scorponok
*– 27500 Yen ($251.87 approximately) WFC-05 Scrap Face
– 3300 Yen ($30.23 approximately) WFC-06 Hotlink
– 6050 Yen ($55.40 approximately) As we can see, none of them are Takara Tomy Mall exclusives so they should be up for pre-order via other online retailers any time soon. Check all the mirrored stock images after the jump and then let us know you impressions on the 2005 Boards!
