Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise And Netflix?s War For Cybertron New Listings For N


Takara Tomy Mall have just updated new listings for*Transformers Earthrise And Netflix’s War For Cybertron figures scheduled for release in November 2020. ER-09 Arcee*–*3080 Yen ($28.21 approximately) ER-10 Scorponok*– 27500 Yen ($251.87 approximately) WFC-05 Scrap Face – 3300 Yen ($30.23 approximately) WFC-06 Hotlink – 6050 Yen ($55.40 approximately) As we can see, none of them are Takara Tomy Mall exclusives so they should be up for pre-order via other online retailers any time soon. Check all the mirrored stock images after the jump and then let us know you impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise And Netflix's War For Cybertron New Listings For November 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



