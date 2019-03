New Transformers Sightings In Germany: Siege Voyager Wave 2, Studio Series Deluxe Wav

Some new toys are hitting German shelves! 2005 Boards member Nevermore and*Phynxes*have been lucky to spot the following figures: War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Wave 2 Starscream and Soundwave spotted at Müller in Cologne-Kalk . Studio Series Deluxe Wave 5 SS-26 WWII Bumblebee and SS-28 Barricade were found at*Müller store in downtown Dortmund, so their wave partners Clunker Bumblebee, Sideswipe and Crankcase should surface soon. Still no sign of Deluxe Wave 2 or 3. Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Ultra Optimus Prime seen at Müller in Datteln. Happy hunting to all German fans!