Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Pack-In Comic/Manga & Bio Pics

Courtesy of our very own Gamerlingual, we can share for you images of the Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Pack-In Comic/Manga & Bio Pics. This 6-page issue continues the story presented in the LG-EX web-comics 4 and 5. The final confrontation of all heroes from the Transformers multiverse against the unstoppable villain: Star Giant, the final form of the Dark Nova entity combined with Megatron. During the final battle, we can spot Big Powered (the combination of Dai Atlas, Sonic Bonber and Roadfire) in a new super mode adding Titans Return Twin Twist and Topspin to the already impressive space ship.