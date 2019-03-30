|
Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Pack-In Comic/Manga & Bio Pics
Courtesy of our very own Gamerlingual,*we can share for you images of the*Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Pack-In Comic/Manga & Bio Pics. This 6-page issue continues the story presented in the*LG-EX web-comics 4 and 5
. The final confrontation of all heroes from the Transformers multiverse against the unstoppable villain:*Star Giant,*the final form of the Dark Nova entity combined with Megatron. During the final battle, we can spot Big Powered (the combination of Dai Atlas, Sonic Bonber and Roadfire) in a new super mode adding Titans Return Twin Twist and Topspin to the already impressive space ship. Check out the » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Pack-In Comic/Manga & Bio Pics
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/