Banana Force MPL-01B Red Sharpshooter Black Ver. (Car Robot Black Fire Convoy) Gray S
Via Banana Force*Weibo
*we have images of a colored sample of their*MPL-01B Red Sharpshooter Black Ver. (Car Robot Black Fire Convoy). This figure is a black redeco of Banana Force Red Sharpshooter (RID Optimus Prime) inspired by the Japanese lucky draw Black Fire Convoy
.*Banana Force is bringing detailed non-transforming articulated figures made of ABS and metal alloy with a plethora of accessories and extra parts. We are glad they are bringing some new versions of RID/Car Robot characters into the competitive third party market. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with » Continue Reading.
More...
