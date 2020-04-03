Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Banana Force MPL-01B Red Sharpshooter Black Ver. (Car Robot Black Fire Convoy) Gray S


Via Banana Force*Weibo*we have images of a colored sample of their*MPL-01B Red Sharpshooter Black Ver. (Car Robot Black Fire Convoy). This figure is a black redeco of Banana Force Red Sharpshooter (RID Optimus Prime) inspired by the Japanese lucky draw Black Fire Convoy.*Banana Force is bringing detailed non-transforming articulated figures made of ABS and metal alloy with a plethora of accessories and extra parts. We are glad they are bringing some new versions of RID/Car Robot characters into the competitive third party market. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Banana Force MPL-01B Red Sharpshooter Black Ver. (Car Robot Black Fire Convoy) Gray Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



