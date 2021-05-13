Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter New Images


Via Twitter user @smile_zazacity we can share for you images of the new Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter. This is an officially licensed model kit which features a great movie-accurate design and poseability. Its a very easy-to-build kit which doesnt need glue or painting. The images come from the recent Shizuoka Hobby Show in Japan, and they show us the sprue with all the pre-painted parts and an assembled Blitzwing sample. While made by Chinese company Trumpeter, this kit will be released for the Japanese market by Tokyo-based company*Doyusha like other previous Bumblebee movie model kits. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



