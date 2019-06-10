Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,858
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Bolster, Defensi


The official social media channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game put Wave 3 battle cards Bolster, Defensive Formation, Dismantle, EM24 IR Laser Launcher,*Personal Targeting Drone, Smokethrower and Urban Camo into the mix: Its been a fun spoiler season, folks. Here, at long last, are the last few battle cards that hadnt been revealed. WHOS GETTING EXCITED FOR SIEGE? We are*and this is exactly the kind of engaging and informative campaign that we want to see more of from the Transformers brands. Check out the artwork attached to this post for more details about how these cards play and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Bolster, Defensive Formation & More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



