|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Bolster, Defensi
The official social media channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game put Wave 3 battle cards Bolster, Defensive Formation, Dismantle, EM24 IR Laser Launcher,*Personal Targeting Drone, Smokethrower and Urban Camo into the mix: Its been a fun spoiler season, folks. Here, at long last, are the last few battle cards that hadnt been revealed. WHOS GETTING EXCITED FOR SIEGE? We are*and this is exactly the kind of engaging and informative campaign that we want to see more of from the Transformers brands. Check out the artwork attached to this post for more details about how these cards play and then » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Bolster, Defensive Formation & More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca