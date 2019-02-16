|
Transformers 35th Anniversary War for Cybertron: Siege Soundblaster Box Layout Image
Chinese online stores shopee.tw
and goods.ruten.com.tw
have added listings for a new Transformers 35th Anniversary Soundblaster showing a small image of the box layout. We got a quick glimpse of this figure at Toyfair 2019
. He was displayed (together with some other toys) for some hours at the event and then the display was removed. The box reveals a black repaint of the Siege Voyager Soudnwave mold. This name and deco is inspired in the new look of Soundwave after his death and rebirth in the Japanese G1 cartoon “The Headmasters”. We are yet to see a clear shot of the toy itself, » Continue Reading.
