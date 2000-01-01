|
TFcon 2019 Megasale! IF, CW, TR, PotP, Armada, And More!
Last-Minute-TFcon-Funds Sale Thread
All Offers Considered
Multiple Item Discounts!
PM for reservations
Pictures provided on request
All items are 100% (all accessories, lightly used) unless specified otherwise
Iron Factory
Starscream (100% with box) --- $90 Reserved for Mastermind
Sideswipe + Sunstreaker (100% with box) --- $80
Combiner Wars
Menasor (5 parts, 100%) --- $80
Titans Return
Legends
Rewind (100%, two guns) --- $10
Stripes --- $5
Wheelie --- $10
Gnaw --- $10
Kickback --- $10
Brawn --- $5
Deluxe
Blurr --- $15
Scourge --- $10 Reserved for Melomeca
Chromedome (100%, two large guns) --- $15
Highbrow --- $15
Hot Rod --- $10
Twinferno --- $10
Voyager
Alpha Trion --- $15
Leader
Blaster --- $30
Overlord --- $30
Titan
Fort Max --- $100 Reserved for Melomeca
Power of the Primes
Deluxe
Rippersnapper --- $20
Voyager
Hun-gurr --- $35
(Or both for $45)
Armada
Megatron (100% complete) --- $25
Thundercracker/Starscream + Spark Grid (no missiles) --- $15
Scavenger + Rollbar (no missile) --- $10
Blurr + Incinerator (100% complete) --- $10
Mini-con combiner? (incomplete?) --- $5
Energon
Signal Flare (100%) --- $5
Arcee and Skyblast (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5
Scorponok (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5
Megatron (missing tank) --- $5
Assorted TFs
Generations Crosscut --- $5
Bayverse Genericon (Swerve) --- $5
Ultimate Battle Optimus and Megatron (complete?) --- $10
