TFcon 2019 Megasale! IF, CW, TR, PotP, Armada, And More!

Last-Minute-TFcon-Funds Sale Thread

All Offers Considered

Multiple Item Discounts!

PM for reservations

Pictures provided on request

All items are 100% (all accessories, lightly used) unless specified otherwise



Iron Factory

Starscream (100% with box) --- $90 Reserved for Mastermind

Sideswipe + Sunstreaker (100% with box) --- $80



Combiner Wars

Menasor (5 parts, 100%) --- $80



Titans Return

Legends

Rewind (100%, two guns) --- $10

Stripes --- $5

Wheelie --- $10

Gnaw --- $10

Kickback --- $10

Brawn --- $5



Deluxe

Blurr --- $15

Scourge --- $10 Reserved for Melomeca

Chromedome (100%, two large guns) --- $15

Highbrow --- $15

Hot Rod --- $10

Twinferno --- $10



Voyager

Alpha Trion --- $15



Leader

Blaster --- $30

Overlord --- $30



Titan

Fort Max --- $100 Reserved for Melomeca



Power of the Primes

Deluxe

Rippersnapper --- $20



Voyager

Hun-gurr --- $35



(Or both for $45)



Armada

Megatron (100% complete) --- $25

Thundercracker/Starscream + Spark Grid (no missiles) --- $15

Scavenger + Rollbar (no missile) --- $10

Blurr + Incinerator (100% complete) --- $10

Mini-con combiner? (incomplete?) --- $5



Energon

Signal Flare (100%) --- $5

Arcee and Skyblast (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5

Scorponok (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5

Megatron (missing tank) --- $5



Assorted TFs

Generations Crosscut --- $5

Bayverse Genericon (Swerve) --- $5

Ultimate Battle Optimus and Megatron (complete?) --- $10