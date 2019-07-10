|
Transformers Generations Select Lancer Additional In-Hand Images
YUS HOBBY LAND Facebook
we have some new in-hand images of the recently revealed
Transformers Generations Select Lancer. Lancer is a colorful repaint of Siege Greenlight with a new head. In case some of you may wonder where she’s coming from, Lancer was seen in a brief cameo as one of the Female Autobots in the classic G1 episode “The Searh Of Alpha Trion”. We have some good shots at the robot mode and our first look at the alt mode. Lancer would be the last component of Orthia, the new Fembot combiner (together with Elita-1, Moonracer, Novastar and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generations Select Lancer Additional In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
