Transformers Generations Select Lancer Additional In-Hand Images

Via ???? YU'S HOBBY LAND Facebook we have some new in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Generations Select Lancer. Lancer is a colorful repaint of Siege Greenlight with a new head. In case some of you may wonder where she's coming from, Lancer was seen in a brief cameo as one of the Female Autobots in the classic G1 episode "The Searh Of Alpha Trion". We have some good shots at the robot mode and our first look at the alt mode. Lancer would be the last component of Orthia, the new Fembot combiner (together with Elita-1, Moonracer, Novastar and