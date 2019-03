cr3d1t Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Laval Posts: 157

Siege Ultra Magnus' shoulders Ultra Magnus' shoulder stacks slide on the inner robot's shoulders well enough but they don't really snap on. That doesn't bother me too much but the rear grey flap that's supposed to clip on the white tab on the back of the shoulder never lines up correctly. Nothing seems to give when I try to move the whole shoulder piece around so I don't know if the problem is a mold problem with the part. Has anybody encountered this?

