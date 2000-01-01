crimbot Some Guy Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 765

Couple of 3P Combiners for sale

The Saurus series of figures by Fansproject combine together to form the mighty Ryu-Oh! Excellent Combiner comes complete, displayed in smoke free home by adult collector. All 6 figures are complete with boxes and all accessories. He is loosely representative of Dino King.

Set includes the following six figures:

- Dino-Ichi

- Dino-Ni

- Dino-San

- Dino-Shi

- Dino-Go

- Dino-Roku





Maketoys Giant - $300

Giant, is final combined form of Bulldozer, Excavator, Mobile Crane, Dump Truck, Wheel Loader and Mixer. This is MakeToys tribute to the iconic Transformers Decepticon Devastator in the G2 yellow colour scheme. Toys are loose, come with box and all accessories. Displayed in smoke free home by adult collector.











Mastermind Creations Reformatted R14 Commotus Centurion - $100





Stands 7.5 inches tall - represents Turmoil from the Comics. Awesome looking figure, unopened









WB001 Warbot Defender - $40 - loose, no box

WB003 Warbot Assaulter - $40 - loose, no box



Function X:1 Code - $40 - no box

Function X:2 Quadruple U - $50

Function X:3 Smart Robin - $50

Function X:4 Sigma L - $60

Function X:V M.A.D.L.A.W. - $60

Function X:6 Knight - $60

Function X:7 Combes Robin - $60

Function X:9 Positum - $60

