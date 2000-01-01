Transformers Saurus Ryu Oh! - $300
The Saurus series of figures by Fansproject combine together to form the mighty Ryu-Oh! Excellent Combiner comes complete, displayed in smoke free home by adult collector. All 6 figures are complete with boxes and all accessories. He is loosely representative of Dino King.
Set includes the following six figures:
- Dino-Ichi
- Dino-Ni
- Dino-San
- Dino-Shi
- Dino-Go
- Dino-Roku
Maketoys Giant - $300
Giant, is final combined form of Bulldozer, Excavator, Mobile Crane, Dump Truck, Wheel Loader and Mixer. This is MakeToys tribute to the iconic Transformers Decepticon Devastator in the G2 yellow colour scheme. Toys are loose, come with box and all accessories. Displayed in smoke free home by adult collector.
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R14 Commotus Centurion - $100
Stands 7.5 inches tall - represents Turmoil from the Comics. Awesome looking figure, unopened
WB001 Warbot Defender - $40 - loose, no box
WB003 Warbot Assaulter - $40 - loose, no box
Function X:1 Code - $40 - no box
Function X:2 Quadruple U - $50
Function X:3 Smart Robin - $50
Function X:4 Sigma L - $60
Function X:V M.A.D.L.A.W. - $60
Function X:6 Knight - $60
Function X:7 Combes Robin - $60
Function X:9 Positum - $60
Function X:10 Browning II - $60