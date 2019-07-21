Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,096
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 3


TFW2005 members around the world have reported several new Transformers sightings in their local markets and we have summarized them in the links below. This week, South America is getting more Studio Series figures: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 2 In Colombia:*2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron is giving us the head up that Studio Series Leader Class DOTM Megatron and Jetfire we spotted at his local stores in Pereira. While this is good news, they are priced not-so-economic*309900 Pesos which is about $96.81. Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 4 In Peru:*Via*Transformers Peru, Studio Series SS-22 Dropkick (Helicopter) was found &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Transformers Vintage G1 Walmart Reissue Decepticon Air Commander Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Mechtech Leader Class Ironhide *2010 New, Sealed*
Transformers
Transformers Generations War For Cybertron Deluxe Lot of 5 Optimus Megatron
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES LEADER OPTIMUS AND RODIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Animated SAFEGUARD Complete JETFIRE JETSTORM
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.