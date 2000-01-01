Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers Earth Wars
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,684
Transformers Earth Wars
I am currently playing as Autobots. Currently, my HQ is at level 6 and I need a little push to get to level 7. My player lever is 18. I have 190 Cyber coins 19, 100 Energon and my allow is full. I get those free crystals every 7 hours no problem. But what I find annoying is, those duplicate characters, I have like 3-4 of them. The thing is I can't even upgrade my Bots since I don't have enough Spark and I can't seem to get Cyber coins without claiming stuff, which that requires upgrade, and again in order for me to do that I need coins. So my question is, is it worth it buying bundles from the shop? The only thing I purchased was the Built Bots bundle. Do any of you purchase stuff in the game?
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!

My Want items
Ironwave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Hasbro OMEGA SUPREME Autobot Defense Base Boxed
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Transformers
Transformers 1984 G1 Generation 1 Autobot Jetfire Original Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.