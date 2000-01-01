Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,684

Transformers Earth Wars I am currently playing as Autobots. Currently, my HQ is at level 6 and I need a little push to get to level 7. My player lever is 18. I have 190 Cyber coins 19, 100 Energon and my allow is full. I get those free crystals every 7 hours no problem. But what I find annoying is, those duplicate characters, I have like 3-4 of them. The thing is I can't even upgrade my Bots since I don't have enough Spark and I can't seem to get Cyber coins without claiming stuff, which that requires upgrade, and again in order for me to do that I need coins. So my question is, is it worth it buying bundles from the shop? The only thing I purchased was the Built Bots bundle. Do any of you purchase stuff in the game?

