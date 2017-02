mrluthor Machine War Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Windsor, Ontario Posts: 278

Re: Is Canada still ordering Legion RID figures? The best part of being Canadian is missing out on certain releases of figure waves. To avoid this just order toys online and avoid the hassle of missing out of collecting them all. I have been collecting for over 30 years and have seen many toy lines not available to Canada. I wonder if we will get the King Kong or Voltron figures that are out in the USA now. It is like playing the lottery to see if the brick and mortar stores will carry every assortment released.