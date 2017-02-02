Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,926

Transformers: The Last Knight Armor Up Changers Info Revealed



Last few weeks were interesting for Transformers: The Last Knight. Thanks to our wonderful members, we’ve received multiple catalogs and toy info. And now it’s time to share some info from *Portugal where the initial line up of TLK figures were officially announced*today.*We are giving a*shout out to*our fellow staff member fallen_revenge for translating the info for us. Most of the stuff you’ve heard before but the news here is Armor Up Changers. The new line is a rename of 3-Step Changers. The “gimmick” for this year is Battle Masks. Sadly, we do not know how the gimmick works as



